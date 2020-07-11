Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend will be slightly warmer than average and mostly dry. Highs today are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. Some less humid air has moved into the northern and western CSRA which should keep storm chances near the coast and away from the CSRA. It will not feel as humid today thanks to dew points dropping down into the 60s but Heat Index values will still approach the triple digits for your Saturday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest generally less than 10 mph most of the day.

Heat Index values will be in the triple digits for the majority of the day on Saturday. (WRDW)

Skies will be generally clear Saturday night into early Sunday. Low temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 70s by early Sunday morning.

Low temperatures for your Saturday night heading into Sunday morning. (WRDW)

Sunday is expected to be similar to Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and dry conditions most of the day. There will be the opportunity for isolated storms late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will go up slightly Monday with the best chances for storms being in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the mid to low 90s. Most of next week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons.

