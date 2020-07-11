Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the low to mid 70s with mostly clear conditions will calm winds.

Sunday is expected to be similar to today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and dry conditions most of the day. There will be the opportunity for isolated storms late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will go up slightly Monday with the best chances for storms being in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the mid to low 90s. Most of next week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Here's the lastest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Weather

Friday Afternoon Weather Update

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.