Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight temperatures will fall out of the 80s and into the low to mid 70s with mostly clear conditions will calm winds.

Sunday is expected to be similar to today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and dry conditions most of the day. There will be the opportunity for isolated storms late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will go up slightly Monday with the best chances for storms being in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the mid to low 90s. Most of next week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons.

