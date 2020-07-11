City of Aiken to discuss possible mask mandate on Monday
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken recently passed an advisory resolution urging citizens to use masks, but will consider a wear requirement this coming Monday evening.
The state of South Carolina does not have a mandatory mask ordinance in place, however multiple areas of the state of issued ordinances.
City of Columbia, South Carolina mask ordinance
