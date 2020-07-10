Advertisement

Surratt builds lead at Palmetto

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Caleb Surratt continues his dominance at the Palmetto Amateur. He holds a 5 stroke lead heading into the third round after shooting 4 under Thursday.

Tyler Strafaci also shot 4 under to take sole possession of second place. Alex Goff also joined the four under club and moved into a tie for third place. The best round of the day came from Devin Morley. His 5 under, 65 shot performance dropped him to 1 under overall and into a tie for 17th. He moved up 17 spots.

Surratt is playing against amateurs who can more than double his age. It's also among the most talented fields that the Palmetto Amateur has ever seen. None of this has phased the 16 year old.

"I've always known my best golf can compete with anybody so. I honestly never looked at the field. I knew my tee time and just found out who was playing when I saw their bags on the range," said Surratt.

The NC State commit isn’t the longest hitter in the field, which bodes well on a shorter course like Palmetto. It’s a combination of control, short game, and managing the tricky greens that are the key to mastering the course.

