Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - When you head into Starbucks for your triple tall, skinny, vanilla, flat white or whatever your order of choice is, you better have a mask.

Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Starbucks made the announcement Thursday as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, they can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup or order delivery.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

