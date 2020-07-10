Advertisement

SRS reaches 87 coronavirus cases among its workforce of 11,000

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River site has gained 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus among its workforce in a few days.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of this morning, the were 87 confirmed cases among the workforce at the U.S. Department of Energy complex. As of Tuesday, there were 70.

Of the 80 cases annoucned today, 53 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

The announcement came days after a management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site has lost an employee to COVID-19.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions told employees Monday in an email that the employee became ill last week and died soon afterward.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends during this time,” the email stated.

“The loss of a coworker is a somber reminder that we are truly ‘in this together,’” the email continued. “Whether it is during normal operations or during a pandemic, we must look out for each other.”

