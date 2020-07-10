Advertisement

Servicemembers honor World War II veteran during ceremony for inspiring troops during pandemic

Published: Jul. 9, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, military officials gathered to honor 97-year-old David Hubbard for inspiring hundreds of servicemembers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hubbard, a master craftsman and veteran who served during the Battle of the Bulge, was recognized during a special ceremony at his home in Columbia after he made and donated more than 500 crosses to be distributed to members of the Armed Forces.

“These crosses represent emblems of hope,” said NSAG Deputy Commander Tim Kosiba.

The ceremony was attended by active-duty Army and Air Force military commanders who presented David with several gifts.

As a servicemember, David held security clearance above Top Secret and his unit was critical to communications for Operation Overlord (D-Day).

