Right lane blocked at crash on I-20 eastbound in McDuffie County
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - I-20 eastbound lanes are blocked at the scene of a traffic accident in McDuffie County.
There is a crash on I-20 East at mile marker 169.5. Georgia State Patrol confirms the crash is between a tractor-trailer and a work truck. There is no word on injuries.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reports an estimated clearing time of 11:00 p.m.
We will have more on this as it develops.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.