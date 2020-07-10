Right lane blocked at crash on I-20 eastbound in McDuffie County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - I-20 eastbound lanes are blocked at the scene of a traffic accident in McDuffie County.

There is a crash on I-20 East at mile marker 169.5. Georgia State Patrol confirms the crash is between a tractor-trailer and a work truck. There is no word on injuries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports an estimated clearing time of 11:00 p.m.

We will have more on this as it develops.

