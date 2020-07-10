Advertisement

Peach State showcase starts games

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No Peach Jam this year, but Peach State is in full swing. It seems a bit odd with no coaches around. Still, a chance for players to showcase their skills.

Just like AAU ball at SRP Park Wednesday, a max capacity of 250 spectators is allowed into the venues. This is a great chance for local guys who don’t usually qualify for Peach Jam to get some action. Due to the NCAA dead period, no coaches can be in attendance. The players are just relieved to have a chance to showcase their skills.

“It’s fun I mean we’re getting back to it. I’ve been waiting to play ball for a long time,” said Saiquan Harris.

"Is it weird to be having a showcase without any coaches around?" asked sports director Mike Jakucionis.

"I mean yeah a lot of cameras shooting but they're going to come."

There are plenty of cameras around and it’s more than possible college coaches will look at the tape.

