New this morning: Deputy suspended after stomping driver’s glasses, giving the finger

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy has been suspended after body camera footage from his car showed questionable behavior during an arrest on the Fourth of July.

The video is raising questions about not only what led to the arrest, but also why Deputy Caleb Pye’s body camera wasn’t on him.

The suspect, Ricky McNair, was pulled over for disobedience to traffic control devices and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. Body cam video shows officers begin chasing McNair on Calhoun Expressway. The chase ends with his arrest on Washington Road.

How a local fallen officer was honored for his sacrifices

During the arrest, you can see several items falling out of McNair pockets. You also see Pye stomping on McNair’s glasses and then flip him the middle finger.

The video is from his body camera, which was in his patrol car.News 12/26 confirmed Friday morning that Pye had been suspended.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released this statement at about 9:15 a.m.:

Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Pye has been suspended from duty without pay for 15 days for violation of policy regarding the incident that occurred on July 4th, 2020. In addition, Deputy Pye will pay restitution for damage to personal property as well as undergo counseling.

Deputy under investigation after video shows him breaking man’s glasses, giving the finger
Questions arise on body cam policy during investigation of Richmond County deputy

