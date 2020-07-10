Advertisement

Need to save money on power over hot summer? Georgia Power has some tips

(Source: Georgia Power)
(Source: Georgia Power)(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Georgia. It’s summer. It’s hot.

In case you haven’t noticed your power bill, it’s probably gone up as the temperatures have risen.

Georgia Power has released several tips on how to save a few dollars.

Tips, Tools & Resources

Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save, which also includes access to a free Online Energy Checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Georgia Power’s My Power Usage program, a free service connected to many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use, project their monthly bill, and set daily or monthly usage alerts.

Simple tips focused on savings as the summer heats up, include:

  • Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.
  • Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change your air filters monthly. Dirty filters can block airflow, making your system work harder to keep you comfortable. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to prevent airflow blockage.
  • Phase out phantom energy loss: Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.
  • Manage your spin cycle: When washing clothes, try to wash and dry full loads only, and in cold water.
  • Cool down the kitchen: Use your oven sparingly. Consider cooking options such as the microwave, slow cookers and outdoor grills.
  • Fill your fridge: Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.
  • Keep the heat out: Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to keep the sun’s heat out.

