MISSING: 66-year-old walked away from Lincoln County nursing facility

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 66-year-old man who walked away from his assisted living facility.

Joseph Talbert left the facility around 1:30 a.m. and was last seen in the Cliatt’s Corner area.

Talbert, deputies say, has dementia and his life arm is drawn up against his chest following a stroke.

He was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.

If you see Talbert, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 359-4118.

