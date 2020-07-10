MISSING: 66-year-old walked away from Lincoln County nursing facility
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 66-year-old man who walked away from his assisted living facility.
Joseph Talbert left the facility around 1:30 a.m. and was last seen in the Cliatt’s Corner area.
Talbert, deputies say, has dementia and his life arm is drawn up against his chest following a stroke.
He was wearing gray pants and a gray shirt.
If you see Talbert, please call the sheriff’s office at (706) 359-4118.
