Local residents find new careers during economic meltdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many people are still either out of work or furloughed from their jobs amid the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

But staying home has sparked creativity in bringing in new income.

“Being forced to be home and not be at work, you start getting creative,” said Will Bridgesm who’s wanted to start his own clothing line for years.

He says although the pandemic has been challenging, it gave him the time he needed to turn thoughts into actions, leading him to launch his clothing brand.

“I needed to sit down and focus on what was important to me,” he said.

He says with people being furloughed from their jobs, there’s an urgent need for income.

Dyana Katrice says she knows this struggle firsthand.

“I couldn’t let the fear overcome,” Katrice said.

Katrice is a stylist in Augusta, and she says the start of the pandemic left her and her family in a pretty tight spot.

“You’ve got to think about yourself and your kids and their future,” she said.

So she put pen to paper and got creative

She started selling things like masks, purses ... and fur slides.

“I always wanted to do a one stop shop,” she said.

She says who would have known that a unique time like this would have given her the push she needed.

“It’s just kind of me taking baby steps to the dream that I always had,” she said.

These CSRA residents say it’s all about making the best of an uneasy time.

“You can sit here and have a pity party or you can out there and do something to change it.”

