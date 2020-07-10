Advertisement

Local residents find new careers during economic meltdown

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many people are still either out of work or furloughed from their jobs amid the economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

But staying home has sparked creativity in bringing in new income.

“Being forced to be home and not be at work, you start getting creative,” said Will Bridgesm who’s wanted to start his own clothing line for years.

He says although the pandemic has been challenging, it gave him the time he needed to turn thoughts into actions, leading him to launch his clothing brand.

“I needed to sit down and focus on what was important to me,” he said.

He says with people being furloughed from their jobs, there’s an urgent need for income.

Dyana Katrice says she knows this struggle firsthand.

“I couldn’t let the fear overcome,” Katrice said.

Katrice is a stylist in Augusta, and she says the start of the pandemic left her and her family in a pretty tight spot.

“You’ve got to think about yourself and your kids and their future,” she said.

So she put pen to paper and got creative

She started selling things like masks, purses ... and fur slides.

“I always wanted to do a one stop shop,” she said.

She says who would have known that a unique time like this would have given her the push she needed.

 “It’s just kind of me taking baby steps to the dream that I always had,” she said.

These CSRA residents say it’s all about making the best of an uneasy time.

 “You can sit here and have a pity party or you can out there and do something to change it.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

See Anthony Carpino's dance moves

Updated: 10 minutes ago
It took a lot of convincing, but Anthony Carpino finally showed us his dance moves on News 12 this morning.

News

How pandemic has pushed local residents' economic creativity

Updated: 12 minutes ago
For some local residents, staying home from work is exactly what they needed in order to launch a new career.

News

Hearing is today for local-ex-deputy accused of murdering girlfriend

Updated: 1 hours ago
Former Richmond County deputy Jason Cunningham will go before a judge for bond hearing.

News

COVID-19 in the CSRA: Morning update for July 10, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a look at the latest coronavirus statistics as COVID-19 continues to take a toll in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Neighborhood gets special delivery from 6-year-old

Updated: 7 hours ago
Neighborhood gets special delivery from 6-year-old

News

Teacher concerns over going back to school in the fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
Teacher concerns over going back to school in the fall

News

Pet shelter in Aiken hosts virtual adoption

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Are you looking to adopt a furry friend to love? SPCA Albrecht Center has a virtual adoption system to get to know animals without leaving home!

News

WWII veteran honored for inspiring others

Updated: 10 hours ago
Servicemembers honor World War II veteran during ceremony for inspiring troops during pandemic

News

COVID-19 cases rise, putting pressure on local hospitals

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hospital officials say they are handling a COVID-19 spike for now, but this trend can't continue forever.

News

Notifying loved ones of nursing home cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
Who's required to keep families in the loop about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes?