Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Savannah superintendent: It's still unsafe to reopen schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The school superintendent for the Savannah area says surging coronvirus infections have made it unsafe to reopen classes to students this fall. School Superintendent Ann Levett said Friday she plans to ask the Savannah-Chatham County school board next week to continue online classes for the system's 37,000 students when school resumes next month. Levett leads one of Georgia's largest school districts outside metro Atlanta. School officials statewide are grappling with whether they can safely resume in-person classes as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are soaring more than two months after Gov. Brian Kemp began reopening shuttered businesses.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EQUIPMENT DELAY CHARGES

Man admits damaging computer, causing PPE delivery delay

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has pleaded guilty to damaging a computer belonging to his former employer which prosecutors said caused a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Friday that 40-year-old Christopher Dobbins pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. Dobbins is set to be sentenced Oct. 16.

CHILD SHOT-ATLANTA

Police: 9-year-old boy, 2 others wounded in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded in Atlanta, including a 9-year-old boy. Atlanta police say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Police say officers found one man with a gunshot wound and witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody. The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend.

OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA

Coronavirus infections delay removal of capsized cargo ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coronavirus infections among salvage crew members are delaying the removal of a cargo ship that overturned on the Georgia coast 10 months ago. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John Miller said Thursday that plans to start cutting the 656-foot ship into eight giant pieces in mid-July have been placed on hold as infected crew members are quarantined along with colleagues who may have been exposed. Miller said the multiagency command overseeing the salvage operation still hopes to begin cutting the ship apart by the end of July. He said nine crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 out of more than 260 working on the shipwreck. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray has been beached off St. Simons Island since September.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

AP Explains: Confederate flags draw differing responses

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.

TRUMP-HISPANICS

Trump signs executive order as he courts Hispanic voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities. The effort comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But his attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

TEEN DEATH-ARREST

Georgia woman charged in 17-year-old daughter's death

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a woman accused of neglecting her 17-year-old daughter has been charged with murder and child cruelty in the girl’s death. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies arrested Terri Marie Taylor on Wednesday. The agency said police found the teenage victim unresponsive in Taylor’s Jonesboro apartment in January. Officials said the apartment was disorderly and infected with insects. Medical professionals determined the girl had high blood sugar and was sick for more than a day prior to her death. News outlets report Taylor was in jail without bond Thursday. It's unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment for her.

CHARLIE DANIELS-MEMORIAL SERVICE

Country musician Charlie Daniels honored at memorial service

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels received military honors at a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday. The writer of the hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” died at the age of 83 on Monday. The singer, guitarist and fiddler was also an honorary brigadier general in the Tennessee State Guard and founded a veteran's center at Middle Tennessee State University. University officials, along with the state’s adjutant genera,l presented American flags to Daniels’ wife and son at the service outside a Mount Juliet funeral home. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee delivered remarks and country musician Trace Adkins performed.