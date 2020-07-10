Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia sees dramatic rise in COVID-19 patients in hospitals

ATLANTA (AP) — With 82% of Georgia's critical care beds now in use, health systems across the state say they're quickly nearing capacity as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. The Albany area was one of Georgia's hardest-hit regions early on in the virus's spread. Hospitalizations are now climbing dramatically there once again. The Phoebe Putney Health System's CEO said Thursday that hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 are soaring. Emory Healthcare says hospitalizations of its COVID-19 patients have more than tripled in the past 14 days. In Middle Georgia, Navicent Health says it has also seen a dramatic increase this week.

CHILD SHOT-ATLANTA

Police: 9-year-old boy, 2 others wounded in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded in Atlanta, including a 9-year-old boy. Atlanta police say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Police say officers found one man with a gunshot wound and witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody. The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend.

OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA

Coronavirus infections delay removal of capsized cargo ship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coronavirus infections among salvage crew members are delaying the removal of a cargo ship that overturned on the Georgia coast 10 months ago. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John Miller said Thursday that plans to start cutting the 656-foot ship into eight giant pieces in mid-July have been placed on hold as infected crew members are quarantined along with colleagues who may have been exposed. Miller said the multiagency command overseeing the salvage operation still hopes to begin cutting the ship apart by the end of July. He said nine crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 out of more than 260 working on the shipwreck. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray has been beached off St. Simons Island since September.

RACIAL INEQUALITY-AP EXPLAINS-CONFEDERATE FLAGS

AP Explains: Confederate flags draw differing responses

Public pressure amid protests over racial inequality forced Mississippi to furl its Confederate-inspired state flag for good, yet Georgia’s flag is based on another Confederate design and lives on. Why the difference? The Confederacy used more than one flag while it was fighting the United States to preserve slavery. Most of the designs are largely forgotten more than 150 years after the Civil War ended. The best-known Confederate flag is red with a blue X and stars. It was adopted by white supremacists and heritage groups, and that's the kind of emblem Mississippi used. Confederate national flags are often relegated to museums.

TRUMP-HISPANICS

Trump signs executive order as he courts Hispanic voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities. The effort comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But his attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

TEEN DEATH-ARREST

Georgia woman charged in 17-year-old daughter's death

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a woman accused of neglecting her 17-year-old daughter has been charged with murder and child cruelty in the girl’s death. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies arrested Terri Marie Taylor on Wednesday. The agency said police found the teenage victim unresponsive in Taylor’s Jonesboro apartment in January. Officials said the apartment was disorderly and infected with insects. Medical professionals determined the girl had high blood sugar and was sick for more than a day prior to her death. News outlets report Taylor was in jail without bond Thursday. It's unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment for her.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI-LEGISLATURE

Mississippi seeing big virus outbreak in state legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is seeing the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 among legislators in any state. At least 1 in 7 Mississippi legislators has tested positive. President Donald Trump has resisted wearing a mask, and many other Republicans around the country have cast face coverings and social distancing as an infringement on their personal freedom. But around the heavily Republican Mississippi Capitol, not wearing a mask — or wearing one pushed below the chin — was a bipartisan activity in recent weeks. At the same time, plenty of lawmakers from both parties covered their faces and took other precautions.

CHARLIE DANIELS-MEMORIAL SERVICE

Country musician Charlie Daniels honored at memorial service

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels received military honors at a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday. The writer of the hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” died at the age of 83 on Monday. The singer, guitarist and fiddler was also an honorary brigadier general in the Tennessee State Guard and founded a veteran's center at Middle Tennessee State University. University officials, along with the state’s adjutant genera,l presented American flags to Daniels’ wife and son at the service outside a Mount Juliet funeral home. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee delivered remarks and country musician Trace Adkins performed.