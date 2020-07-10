Advertisement

LAST CALL: No alcohol sales in bars, restaurants past 11 p.m. in SC, per executive order

Making his own version of the “last call”, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a new executive order prohibiting the sale of alcohol past 11 p.m.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Making his own version of the “last call”, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a new executive order prohibiting the sale of alcohol past 11 p.m.

The new order is an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 among younger state residents.

The order goes into effect Saturday at 11 p.m.

“So we are saying emphatically, it’s time for our younger adults to behave like mature adults,” McMaster said. “This is very serious, wear your mask, keep that distance, wash your hands. Be careful.”

However, the new order does not prevent alcohol sales in convenience stores or grocery stores.

Still, McMaster and state health officials say the key to containing the virus is getting younger residents to stop spreading the virus through social interactions.

