Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus.

A positive test caused the seven-time NASCAR champion to miss the first race of his career. He tested negative three days later. He never suffered any symptoms and was tested only after his wife, bothered by seasonal allergies, received a positive test.

Johnson sat out last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which snapped his streak of 663 consecutive starts, longest among active drivers. But he tested negative Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by NASCAR to race again this weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

