Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The school superintendent for the Savannah area says surging coronvirus infections have made it unsafe to reopen classes to students this fall. School Superintendent Ann Levett said Friday she plans to ask the Savannah-Chatham County school board next week to continue online classes for the system's 37,000 students when school resumes next month. Levett leads one of Georgia's largest school districts outside metro Atlanta. School officials statewide are grappling with whether they can safely resume in-person classes as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are soaring more than two months after Gov. Brian Kemp began reopening shuttered businesses.

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of a medical device packaging company has pleaded guilty to damaging a computer belonging to his former employer which prosecutors said caused a delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment to health care providers. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Friday that 40-year-old Christopher Dobbins pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless damage to a protected computer. Dobbins is set to be sentenced Oct. 16.

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded in Atlanta, including a 9-year-old boy. Atlanta police say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Police say officers found one man with a gunshot wound and witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody. The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coronavirus infections among salvage crew members are delaying the removal of a cargo ship that overturned on the Georgia coast 10 months ago. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer John Miller said Thursday that plans to start cutting the 656-foot ship into eight giant pieces in mid-July have been placed on hold as infected crew members are quarantined along with colleagues who may have been exposed. Miller said the multiagency command overseeing the salvage operation still hopes to begin cutting the ship apart by the end of July. He said nine crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 out of more than 260 working on the shipwreck. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray has been beached off St. Simons Island since September.