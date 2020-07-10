Advertisement

Giants star catcher Posey out this year over virus concerns

(WCTV)
By Josh Dubow
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey has become the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time All-Star said his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season.

The 2012 NL MVP and three-time World Series champion joined Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond, Arizona pitcher Mike Leake and others in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ACC to make fall sports decision in “late July”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford says the league expects to make its decision on fall sports in “late July.”

Sports

Jimmie Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
Jimmie Johnson is just as confused as everyone else about his plight with the coronavirus.

Sports

SIAC cancels fall season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By SIAC Conference
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has made the very difficult decision to extend the suspension of all sporting and championship events through the Fall of 2020.

Sports

Surratt builds lead at Palmetto

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Caleb Surratt continues his dominance at the Palmetto Amateur. He holds a 5 stroke lead heading into the third round after shooting 4 under Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Peach State showcase starts games

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
No Peach Jam this year, but Peach State is in full swing

Sports

Morikawa back from missed cut with strong debut at Muirfield

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
Collin Morikawa had his first forced weekend off when he missed the cut two weeks ago for the first time in his pro career. He bounced back in a big way.

Sports

NFL players are banned from exchanging jerseys after games

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rob Maaddi
NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other this season.

Sports

Tiger Woods to return next week at Muirfield Village

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson
The PGA Tour has been back for five weeks. Now it finally gets its biggest star.

Sports

Pats’ Edelman hopes Jackson posts serve as teaching moment

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kyle Hightower
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says he hopes anti-Semitic social media posts by Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson can be a teaching moment for him and others.

Sports

Big Ten moving to conference-only model for all fall sports

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The announcement became official on Thursday afternoon.