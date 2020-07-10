Giants star catcher Posey out this year over virus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey has become the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time All-Star said his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season.

The 2012 NL MVP and three-time World Series champion joined Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond, Arizona pitcher Mike Leake and others in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.

