Deputies: Man, 59, kidnapped 15-year-old, sexually assaulted her in hotel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 59-year-old Richmond County man stands charged after investigators said he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl off the side of the road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Bill Anderson was arrested Thursday in connection with the July 2 incident. He’s been charged with kidnapping, rape, and sodomy.

A sheriff’s office incident report says the victim was walking on Pleasant Home Road when a man in a black car pulled up beside her and told her to get in the car because he had a gun.

The report says the victim complied, and Anderson drove himself and the victim to a hotel on Gordon Highway. It was there, according to the repor, the victim was sexually assaulted by Anderson, who left a short time later.

The victim, the report said, ran to a nearby gas station for help and got a ride to the sheriff’s office headquarters.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no known connection between Anderson and the victim.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.