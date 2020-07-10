Advertisement

Deputies: Man, 59, kidnapped 15-year-old, sexually assaulted her in hotel

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Bill Anderson was arrested Thursday in connection with the July 2 incident. He’s been charged with kidnapping, rape, and sodomy.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Bill Anderson was arrested Thursday in connection with the July 2 incident. He’s been charged with kidnapping, rape, and sodomy.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 59-year-old Richmond County man stands charged after investigators said he kidnapped a 15-year-old girl off the side of the road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Bill Anderson was arrested Thursday in connection with the July 2 incident. He’s been charged with kidnapping, rape, and sodomy.

A sheriff’s office incident report says the victim was walking on Pleasant Home Road when a man in a black car pulled up beside her and told her to get in the car because he had a gun.

The report says the victim complied, and Anderson drove himself and the victim to a hotel on Gordon Highway. It was there, according to the repor, the victim was sexually assaulted by Anderson, who left a short time later.

The victim, the report said, ran to a nearby gas station for help and got a ride to the sheriff’s office headquarters.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no known connection between Anderson and the victim.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LAST CALL: No alcohol sales in bars, restaurants past 11 p.m. in SC, per executive order

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Making his own version of the “last call”, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a new executive order prohibiting the sale of alcohol past 11 p.m.

News

See the damage to Confederate memorial at Savannah cemetery

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vandals spray-painted messages on a Confederate monument at a Savannah cemetery.

News

SRS reaches 87 coronavirus cases among its workforce of 11,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Savannah River site has gained 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus among its workforce in a few days.

News

New this morning: Deputy suspended after stomping driver’s glasses, giving the finger

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Richmond County deputy has been suspended after video footage showed questionable behavior during an arrest.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus infections delay removal of capsized cargo ship off Ga. coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus infections among salvage crew members are delaying the removal of a cargo ship that overturned on the Georgia coast 10 months ago.

News

Confederate monument vandalized in Savannah cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Confederate monument in a Savannah cemetery has been damaged with spray paint and parts broken.

News

This South Carolina company hopes to produce virus vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago

Business

S.C. company building lab for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
Nephron Pharmaceuticals is expanding its operations in Lexington County, S.C., and part of that effort is expected to help bring a coronavirus vaccine to the public.

News

Georgia governor calls Atlanta's mask mandate unenforceable

Updated: 4 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp spoke out about Atlanta's new mandate for face masks to be work in public.

News

Local residents find new careers during economic meltdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Staying home during the pandemic provided the spark for some local residents to ignite new careers.