Deep South News Digest

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Soaring coronavirus infections in Georgia have made it unsafe to reopen classrooms for Savannah-area public school students in the fall, the local school superintendent said Friday. With more than 37,000 students, the Savannah-Chatham County public school system is one of Georgia’s largest outside metro Atlanta. Superintendent Ann Levett told reporters she will ask the school board next week to continue online classes and other virtual learning options when the new school year starts in August. By Russ Bynum. SENT: 434 words.

AP Photos transref:GAAUG302.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS-VIOLENCE

WASHINGTON — Apocalyptic images of blazing buildings and window-smashing protesters pop on the TV screen as a caller to a 911 emergency line reaches voicemail. The computer offers to take reports of rapes, murders or home invasions, adding, “Our estimated wait time is five days.” The 30-second ad by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign ends with “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” emblazoned across a flickering hellscape. It blames a push by progressive activists to defund the police as “violent crime has exploded.” By Alan Fram. SENT: 1,049 words.

AP Photos transref:WX201.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FLAG PROTESTS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five years to the day after the Confederate battle flag was removed from Statehouse grounds, competing groups gathered Friday in front of South Carolina’s capitol building to mark the occasion. A handful of members of the State House Honour Guard, supporters of the emblem, gathered outside the state capitol in the morning. A separate group, the Columbia Racial Justice Coalition, was scheduled to hold an event in the afternoon. By Michelle Liu. SENT: 480 words.

AP Photos transref:SCCC101, transref:SCCC102, transref:SCCC104, transref:SCCC105, transref:SCCC106, transref:SCCC103.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an effort to stem South Carolina’s raging coronavirus outbreak, particularly among young adults he says are gathering in unsafe groupings, Gov. Henry McMaster is shutting off the late-night sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants across the state. McMaster on Friday said that, starting on Saturday, the 8,000 bars and restaurants across the state licensed to sell alcoholic beverages would have to shut off those sales at 11 p.m. each night. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 523 words.

AP Photos transref:NYPS202.

CHILD KILLED-SOUTH CAROLINA

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities said a second man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl last year. Desmond Bruton was charged Thursday with murder and four counts of attempted murder. Bruton is the second person to be charged in the June 2019 death of Ja’Naiya Scott. SENT: 281 words.

IN SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CIAA-FALL SPORTS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a conference comprised of historically black colleges, is suspending all fall sports out of concern over the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from the conference said several of its schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. It said the recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of those states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA institutions. SENT: 156 words.

BKN—NBA RESTART-TRAVEL PARTIES

UNDATED — Teams were limited to a certain number of people in the travel parties for the NBA restart at the Disney complex, meaning every team left staff that usually travels at home. And coaches like Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel said some of those decisions were brutal to make. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

AP is moving election test reports for the July 14 Alabama runoff election beginning Monday, July 6. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays and Thursdays, found in advisory queues: AL—Alabama Primary Runoff Election Testing Advisory.

TOP STORIES:

ELECTION 2020-VIRUS OUTBREAK

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama’s elections chief said Friday that he is telling local officials that they cannot require voters to wear masks at polling places during next week’s election. The direction conflicts with local mandates, approved in several cities and counties, to wear masks in public places. Alabama in recent weeks has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 275 words.

IN BRIEF:

— COLLEGE MASCOT — The University of North Alabama says the school will keep its lion mascot following a request by an animal rights group that the lion be transferred to a sanctuary

LOUISIANA

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. DEVELOPING.

STATUES VANDALIZED-NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS — At least two statues of prominent historical figures were pulled from their pedestals in New Orleans and another has been covered with red spray paint, authorities said Friday. Statues of John McDonogh, who built a fortune on slave labor and left it to educating children, and Charles Didier Dreux, the first Confederate officer killed in the Civil War, were toppled late Thursday. A monument celebrating educator and philanthropist Sophie B. Wright was spray-painted with “BLM,” which stands for Black Lives Matter, and a hood placed over that statue’s head. SENT: 384 words.

AP Photos transref:NYSB603, transref:NYDB557.

MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS-ARREST

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man out on bond and with active warrants has been accused of being involved in separate shootings that wounded five people, including two children. Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, 21, was arrested Thursday after detectives traced rental cars used in both shootings to Edwards’ girlfriend, the East Baton Rouge sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. SENT: 259 words.

IN BRIEF:

— PAPER MILL-IMPROVEMENTS —Louisiana’s economic development office says $50 million in planned upgrades at a Hood Container paper mill in West Feliciana Parish will support an estimated 75 construction jobs and ensure continued employment for more than 300 people.

IN SPORTS:

BKN—NBA RESTART-TRAVEL PARTIES

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

MISSISSIPPI MAYOR INDICTED

MOSS POINT, Miss. — A Mississippi mayor and his wife have been indicted on federal fraud charges after prosecutors said the couple raised money for mental health programs in schools but spent it on themselves for expenses that included car payments and the purchase of a pet dog. Federal and state authorities announced the indictment of Moss Point Mayor Mario King, 33, and his wife, Natasha R. King, 32, on Friday at about the time the couple made their initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Gulfport. SENT: 319 words.

IN BRIEF:

— OFFICER WOUNDED — Authorities said a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while trying to approach a man suspected of stealing a car

