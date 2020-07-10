Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we’re starting off with temperatures in the mid to low 70s with mostly sunny skies. As we continue through the rest of the day its going to be feeling hot and humid with feels like temperatures up to and over 100. Actual highs are expected to reach the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with isolated storms forming in the late afternoon and lasting until around midnight. Winds are expected to start out of the north, but turn out of the west and stay generally less than 10 mph.

Friday Head Index Outlook (WRDW)

The weekend is trending slightly warmer than average. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. We are expecting some less humid air to move into the northern and western CSRA, which should keep storm chances mainly east of Augusta. The overall risk for showers will be low as we continue through this weekend, but we’ll bump up the shower risk as we go through next week with the chance for afternoon storms.

