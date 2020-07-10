Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated to scattered storm activity is expected this evening with isolated storms overnight. Some storms could produce strong wind and small hail. We are expecting to be dry by daybreak Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 60s north of Augusta, but stay in the 70s for the rest of us.

The weekend is trending slightly warmer than average and mostly dry. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid 90s. We are expecting some less humid air to move into the northern and western CSRA, which should keep storm chances near the coast and away from the CSRA. It will not feel as humid on Saturday thanks to dew points dropping down into the 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest generally less than 10 mph most of the day.

Skies will be generally clear Saturday night into early Sunday. Low temperatures will vary from the upper 60s to low 70s by early Sunday.

High temperatures Saturday will be a few degrees above average, but not as humid. (WRDW)

Sunday is expected to be similar to Saturday with hot highs and dry conditions most of the day. There will be the opportunity for isolated storms late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Storm chances go up slightly Monday. Storm chances will be highest in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be seasonal in the mid to low 90s. Most of next week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.