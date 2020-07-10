Advertisement

COVID-19 antibody tests prove virus infection rate is low locally

For the first time, antibody testing is open to the public. All you have to do is donate blood, platelets or plasma.
For the first time, antibody testing is open to the public. All you have to do is donate blood, platelets or plasma.(KGWN)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - How many of you have thought back on a time recently that you felt sick, but didn't get tested and assume it was probably the coronavirus? A lot of people.

While cities across the country are finding that's the case for a lot of people, we're seeing a shocking trend here locally. The actual rate of infection is a lot lower than other places.

For the first time, antibody testing is open to the public. All you have to do is donate blood, platelets or plasma.

Ashley Whitaker, director of community resources, Shepeard Community Blood Center says they've been testing select people since May, but the results were not what they expected.

“We were really surprised to see that we only had two to three positive antibody results from our COVID-19 antibody test,” Whitaker said. “That is surprising information especially when you hear a great number of people feel they did have it.”

Out of 400 tests, only three people had the antibodies.

In a similar test launched by the Medical College of Georgia and AU Health, Columbia County teachers and first responders were tested for antibodies. Out of 989 county employees, only 2.83 percent had been infected with the coronavirus.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

Researchers estimate only .02 percent of the county was infected, while cities like New York and Boston have reported a 10 to 20 percent infection rate.

What that means is most of us have not been exposed to COVID-19, and experts say that's good and bad news.

Good news - the low infection rate following the state’s shutdown could mean it worked. Bad news - cases could continue rising.

In Richmond County, cases have increased 108 percent since June 8.

“We’re hoping as we increase those tests, we will have increased positives so that those people will then be able to donate convalescent plasma, but right now we’re not seeing big numbers with that,” Whitaker said.

The more people with antibodies, the more convalescent plasma we get, and that could help save those fighting for their lives in our local hospitals.

While they need more convalescent plasma, the blood center also just needs donors, especially for Type O+ and Type O- donors.

The blood center is facing a shortage unlike any other here as most blood drives at schools and businesses were cancelled due to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta mayor mandates masks starting at 6 p.m.

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

New reports show Georgia is dead last in unemployment claim recovery

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Every week we hear the same data on how unemployment claims are going down, but the state is still paying more people than ever before. And studies show while Georgia is recovering, it’s not happening as fast as other states.

News

Need to save money on power over hot summer? Georgia Power has some tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
It’s Georgia. It’s summer. It’s hot.

News

Augusta’s mayor mandates masks by executive order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has issued an executive order mandating citizens to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Wait-times become the newest issue as COVID-19 cases spike in two-state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
We're seeing more testing sites pop up in our South Carolina counties, and in Augusta, just yesterday, 600 people were scheduled for testing at AU Health.

News

Bond denied for ex-Richmond County deputy accused in girlfriend’s slaying

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bond was denied Friday morning for the former Richmond County deputy accused of killing his girlfriend and engaging in an 8-hour standoff with deputies.

News

MISSING: 66-year-old walked away from Lincoln County nursing facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 66-year-old man who walked away from his assisted living facility.

News

I-TEAM: Aiken County 911’s problems just a sample of nationwide 911 issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
Earlier this week, we showed you how mistakes inside Aiken 911 dispatch center is costing critical minutes to save lives. You heard from devastated families and Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt himself.

News

Bond denied for man charged with murder in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A judge denied bond Friday morning for a man accused of a murder on Mike Padgett Highway back in June.

News

Victim identified in Edna Street fire on Friday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Belvedere Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where someone appears to be trapped inside a structure.