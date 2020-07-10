Advertisement

Bond denied for man charged with murder in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

A judge denied bond Friday morning for a man accused of a murder on Mike Padgett Highway back in June.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A judge denied bond Friday morning for a man accused of a murder on Mike Padgett Highway back in June.

Brandon Lee Cook will remain in custody after Judge James Blanchard denied bond.

Cook was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Benigno Santos on June 18.

Santos was killed at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. He was found around 3:45 a.m. at the residence in extreme south Augusta near the Burke County line.

