Bond denied for ex-Richmond County deputy accused in girlfriend’s slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied Friday morning for the former Richmond County deputy accused of killing his girlfriend and engaging in an 8-hour standoff with deputies.

Jason Cunningham, according to Richmond County investigators, shot and killed Nicole Harrington, 37, in a downtown parking deck.

The two, officials claimed, were having an extramarital affair, and met in the parking deck on June 18 and planned to have a meal together.

The district attorney’s office claims Harrington “insulted [Cunningham’s] manhood” and got out of the car. An affidavit obtained by News 12 says the two began to argue, and Cunningham “didn’t know what to do.”

Cunningham, that affidavit said, confessed to shooting Harrington in the back of the head as she got into a nearby elevator. He walked away from the scene, the DA’s office said, and Harrington’s body was not found until the next morning.

Law enforcement later caught up with Cunningham, and engaged in the 8-hour standoff that ended in his arrest.

Cunningham’s defense said the standoff was a “panic reaction” to what happened and that he has a son, family, and deep ties to the community.

His attorney also said that it would come out that the crime was not as “cold-blooded” as it looked.

Still, the judge denied bond.

