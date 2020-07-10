Advertisement

Belvedere emergency officials working fire with entrapment

The Belvedere Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where someone appears to be trapped inside a structure. (Source: MGN)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Belvedere Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where someone appears to be trapped inside a structure.

According to Belvedere Fire Chief Chad Hyler, that fire is located at 105 Edna Street off Edgefield Road.

Details remain limited, but Hyler confirms that there is an entrapment.

More on this story as it develops.

