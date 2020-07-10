Belvedere emergency officials working fire with entrapment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Belvedere Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where someone appears to be trapped inside a structure.

According to Belvedere Fire Chief Chad Hyler, that fire is located at 105 Edna Street off Edgefield Road.

Details remain limited, but Hyler confirms that there is an entrapment.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.