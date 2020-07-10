Animal shelter hosts virtual July adoption for animals looking for homes

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you looking to adopt a furry friend to love? SPCA Albrecht Center has a virtual adoption system to get to know animals without leaving home!

THIS WEEK: Adult Cat Adoption Fees - $25; Kitten Adoption FEES - HALF-OFF ($62.50); Regular dog and cat adoption fees are listed in the video.

The shelter asks that only serious adopters and volunteers come to the shelter at this time. Not sure if you want to adopt? Learn about all of their available pets and decide who you want to adopt before coming to 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken.

Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Virtual Cat & Dog Adoption 7/6/20-7/12/20

