Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Kansas City, Kan. issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 3-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Olivia Jansen was described as white with brown hair and blue green eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, and she was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.

At 6:30 a.m., the father of Olivia woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location.

There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 913-596-3000 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Bond denied for ex-Richmond County deputy accused in girlfriend’s slaying

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Bond was denied Friday morning for the former Richmond County deputy accused of killing his girlfriend and engaging in an 8-hour standoff with deputies.

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

News

MISSING: 66-year-old walked away from Lincoln County nursing facility

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 66-year-old man who walked away from his assisted living facility.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Latest News

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

News

I-TEAM: Aiken County 911’s problems just a sample of nationwide 911 issues

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Liz Owens
Earlier this week, we showed you how mistakes inside Aiken 911 dispatch center is costing critical minutes to save lives. You heard from devastated families and Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt himself.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 1 hours ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

News

Bond denied for man charged with murder in Mike Padgett Highway shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A judge denied bond Friday morning for a man accused of a murder on Mike Padgett Highway back in June.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.