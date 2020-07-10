Advertisement

ACC to make fall sports decision in “late July”

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford speaks during a news conference at the ACC NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C. Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years. Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford says the league expects to make its decision on fall sports in “late July.”

The league put out Swofford’s statement Friday afternoon, saying the league has prepared “numerous scenarios” for fall competition over the last few months. The decision would come from the league’s board of directors.

Earlier this week, the ACC delayed the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1. That move impacts non-revenue programs like soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country, but not football for now. The first football game involving a league team is North Carolina State’s trip to Louisville on Sept. 2.

