Advertisement

Three local Bank of America locations temporarily close amid coronavirus spike

(WITN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Several Bank of America branches have temporarily closed in the region as coronavirus continues to spread.

The company’s branch locator shows at least three locations are temporarily closed in the CSRA:

  • Augusta: 1450 Walton Way
  • North Augusta, S.C.: 441 W Martintown Road
  • Aiken, S.C.: 167 Laurens St. SW

Further closures are listed across Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

The closures are a measure to protect employees and customers from coronavirus outbreak, WCSC reported in Charleston, S.C. Officials said some of the closures also had either low foot traffic or insufficient staff, WCSC reported.

Bank of America recommends that customers use the branch locator tool online to find locations open nearby, hours of operation or the nearest ATM.

Customers with a safe deposit box at a closed location can make appointment to access it during regular business hours, according to the Bank of America website. Appointments can be made by emailing safebox@bofa.com and including a full name, address and phone number, according to the site.

MORE | Musician contracts COVID-19 after leaving home one time

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews rush to restore access to residents cut off by washed-out road

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Edgefield County officials are working quickly to restore access to residents who were cut off when part of a road washed out in storms this week.

News

States of joy: Local nursing home nears goal as cards pour in for isolated residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Nurses at a local nursing home put out a call for people to mail in greeting cards to cheer up quarantined residents. They still need cards from 10 states.

News

Greeting cards deliver smiles to lonely residents of nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
The "Card Project" to help cheer up residents of Madison Heights nursing home who are cut off from the outside world.

Politics

Sen. Tim Scott brings attorney general to speak with S.C. law enforcement, church leaders

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two weeks after a police reform bill introduced by Sen. Tim Scott stalled in the senate, U.S. Attorney General William Barr was in South Carolina.

Latest News

News

Learn about bid to move police reform bill forward

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

How a local fallen officer was honored for his sacrifices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The Glascock County community remembered deputy Joshua "LJ" Ryer with an end-of-watch ride.

News

Glascock County fallen deputy saluted with end-of-watch ride

Updated: 3 hours ago
Peers, friends and family members found a special way to honor the life of a fallen law enforcement officer.

News

Virus continues to take a toll on jobs in our region and across U.S

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Unemployment claims continue on a historically high pace in our region and the nation in a possible sign that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

News

385,000 gallons gushed out of Augusta sewers during storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
More than 385,000 gallons gushed out of sewers and into Butler Creek and Phinizy Swamp when rainfall from Tuesday’s heavy storms overloaded Augusta’s wastewater system, city officials confirm.

News

Defying governor, Atlanta mayor mandates face masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Atlanta’s mayor says signed an executive order mandating masks in Georgia’s largest city, defying Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.