Three local Bank of America locations temporarily close amid coronavirus spike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Several Bank of America branches have temporarily closed in the region as coronavirus continues to spread.

The company’s branch locator shows at least three locations are temporarily closed in the CSRA:

Augusta: 1450 Walton Way

North Augusta, S.C.: 441 W Martintown Road

Aiken, S.C.: 167 Laurens St. SW

Further closures are listed across Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

The closures are a measure to protect employees and customers from coronavirus outbreak, WCSC reported in Charleston, S.C. Officials said some of the closures also had either low foot traffic or insufficient staff, WCSC reported.

Bank of America recommends that customers use the branch locator tool online to find locations open nearby, hours of operation or the nearest ATM.

Customers with a safe deposit box at a closed location can make appointment to access it during regular business hours, according to the Bank of America website. Appointments can be made by emailing safebox@bofa.com and including a full name, address and phone number, according to the site.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.