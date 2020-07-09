States of joy: Local nursing home nears goal as cards pour in for isolated residents

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local nursing home is close to its goal of getting greeting cards from all 50 states in an effort to cheer up quarantined residents.

Nurses at Madison Heights nursing home launched the “Card Project” May 14, putting out a call for people to mail in greeting cards for residents of the facility who’ve been denied visitors and contact with the outside world due to coronavirus restrictions.

Most residents at Madison Heights are suffering from memory loss and have a hard time remembering why they can’t leave or see their family.

The goal is to get cards from all 50 states, with progress tracked on a map.

Cards from 40 states have poured in, bringing hundreds of smiles to residents, according to the nursing home. Once there are enough cards for each of the 38 residents to get one, the cards are distributed, so everyone gets one.

Cards are still needed from Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia.

Cards can be sent to Madison Heights at 2822 Knob Hill Farm Road, Evans, GA 30809.

