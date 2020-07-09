Another child in Atlanta is hit by gunfire

A 9-year-old is one of three people shot in east Atlanta. This is the second child hit by gunfire in the city in less than a week.

Atlanta police say the child was shot multiple times in the legs when a dispute between large groups of people erupted into gunfire.

Two adult males were also shot. All three victims suffered injuries that were not non-life threatening.

Right now, no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

A few days ago, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed on the Fourth of July when multiple suspects opened fire in the car she was in.

Police released a video showing a person of interest carrying what they believe is an AR15.

Investigators say they suspect at least 3 people were involved in Secoriea’s death.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information in this case.

The shooting late last night comes just days after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in the peach state.. activating a thousand National Guard troops to help patrol the city with the goal of trying to prevent violence like this from happening again.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.