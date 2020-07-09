Advertisement

Another child in Atlanta is hit by gunfire

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 9-year-old is one of three people shot in east Atlanta. This is the second child hit by gunfire in the city in less than a week.

Atlanta police say the child was shot multiple times in the legs when a dispute between large groups of people erupted into gunfire.

Two adult males were also shot. All three victims suffered injuries that were not non-life threatening.

Right now, no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

A few days ago, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed on the Fourth of July when multiple suspects opened fire in the car she was in.

Police released a video showing a person of interest carrying what they believe is an AR15.

Investigators say they suspect at least 3 people were involved in Secoriea’s death.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information in this case.

The shooting late last night comes just days after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in the peach state.. activating a thousand National Guard troops to help patrol the city with the goal of trying to prevent violence like this from happening again.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s where to get free COVID-19 testing today and Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
There’s plenty of free COVID-19 testing available today and later this month in the CSRA.

News

See video that's put Richmond County deputy under investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
A body cam video appears to show a local deputy stomping on a man's glasses and giving him the finger.

News

Petition seeks removal of Augusta Confederate statue

Updated: 8 hours ago
A new petition has been made to take down a Confederate monument located right in the middle of downtown Augusta.

News

Georgia Power offers special payment options during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
Georgia Power is offering special payment plans to customers that accumulated past-due account balances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Major flooding leads to sewage overflow problems on Virginia Avenue

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Another area seeing major flooding is in South Augusta as homes on Virginia Avenue off Peach Orchard Road are now surrounded by water.

News

One man's plea after getting COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
One man's plea after getting COVID-19

News

See how rain led to flooding again in south Augusta

Updated: 11 hours ago
A deluge caused a host of problems across the CSRA, including in south Augusta.

News

Parents react to Aiken County back-to-school plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
When the Aiken County school district started to unveil plans for the fall semester, that got some parents talking.

News

Deputy under investigation after video surfaces

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Road destroyed, trapping people from leaving

Updated: 11 hours ago
Road destroyed, trapping people from leaving