Virus continues to take a toll on jobs in our region and across U.S

Unemployment claims continue on a historically high pace in our region and the nation in a possible sign that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

Here’s a look at the situation:

In South Carolina

More than 650,000 South Carolinians have filed their first claim for unemployment benefits since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting jobs in the Palmetto State.

The latest numbers, released Thursday morning from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, show that 16,062 people filed their first claims in the week ending Saturday, a decrease of 897 from the previous week, department spokesperson Heather Biance said.

But the total has steadily grown over the past 16 weeks and now totals 651,750.

The state has paid more than $2.9 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits.

Last week, Greenville County had the highest number of claims with 1,529, while Richland County has the second-highest at 1,467. Charleston had the third-highest number of new claims filed with 1,179.

Across the country

More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy. Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the number of applications for unemployment aid fell from 1.4 million in the previous week. The figure has now topped 1 million for 16 straight weeks. Before the pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment applications was fewer than 700,000.

The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits dropped 700,000 to 18 million. That suggests that some companies are continuing to rehire workers despite job cuts by other employers.

them eligible for aid for the first time. These figures aren't adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government doesn't include them in the official count.

Americans are seeking unemployment aid against the backdrop of a disturbing surge in confirmed viral cases, with increases reported in 38 states. Case counts have especially accelerated in four states that now account for more than half of reported new U.S. cases: Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Applications for unemployment aid dropped last week in California and Florida, though in California they remained high, with more than 267,000 claims. That is more people than were applying each week for unemployment benefits in the entire country before the pandemic hit. Jobless claims also declined in Michigan and Colorado.

Still, applications for benefits spiked in Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and Louisiana — states where confirmed cases of the virus are intensifying. They also jumped in New Jersey and New York, where the pandemic is mostly under control.

From reports by WCSC and The Associated Press