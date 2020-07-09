Advertisement

Virus continues to take a toll on jobs in our region and across U.S

(WABI)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unemployment claims continue on a historically high pace in our region and the nation in a possible sign that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

Here’s a look at the situation:

In South Carolina

More than 650,000 South Carolinians have filed their first claim for unemployment benefits since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting jobs in the Palmetto State.

The latest numbers, released Thursday morning from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, show that 16,062 people filed their first claims in the week ending Saturday, a decrease of 897 from the previous week, department spokesperson Heather Biance said.

MORE | Georgia Power offers special payment options during pandemic

But the total has steadily grown over the past 16 weeks and now totals 651,750.

The state has paid more than $2.9 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits.

Last week, Greenville County had the highest number of claims with 1,529, while Richland County has the second-highest at 1,467. Charleston had the third-highest number of new claims filed with 1,179.

Across the country

More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy. Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the number of applications for unemployment aid fell from 1.4 million in the previous week. The figure has now topped 1 million for 16 straight weeks. Before the pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment applications was fewer than 700,000.

The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits dropped 700,000 to 18 million. That suggests that some companies are continuing to rehire workers despite job cuts by other employers.

them eligible for aid for the first time. These figures aren't adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government doesn't include them in the official count.

Americans are seeking unemployment aid against the backdrop of a disturbing surge in confirmed viral cases, with increases reported in 38 states. Case counts have especially accelerated in four states that now account for more than half of reported new U.S. cases: Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Applications for unemployment aid dropped last week in California and Florida, though in California they remained high, with more than 267,000 claims. That is more people than were applying each week for unemployment benefits in the entire country before the pandemic hit. Jobless claims also declined in Michigan and Colorado.

Still, applications for benefits spiked in Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and Louisiana — states where confirmed cases of the virus are intensifying. They also jumped in New Jersey and New York, where the pandemic is mostly under control.

From reports by WCSC and The Associated Press

Latest News

News

385,000 gallons gushed out of Augusta sewers during storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 385,000 gallons gushed out of sewers and into Butler Creek and Phinizy Swamp when rainfall from Tuesday’s heavy storms overloaded Augusta’s wastewater system, city officials confirm.

News

Defying governor, Atlanta mayor mandates face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Atlanta’s mayor says signed an executive order mandating masks in Georgia’s largest city, defying Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

Crime

Another child in Atlanta is hit by gunfire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 9-year-old is one of three people shot in east Atlanta. This is the second child hit by gunfire in the city in less than a week.

News

Here’s where to get free COVID-19 testing today and Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
There’s plenty of free COVID-19 testing available today and later this month in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

See video that's put Richmond County deputy under investigation

Updated: 11 hours ago
A body cam video appears to show a local deputy stomping on a man's glasses and giving him the finger.

News

Petition seeks removal of Augusta Confederate statue

Updated: 13 hours ago
A new petition has been made to take down a Confederate monument located right in the middle of downtown Augusta.

News

Georgia Power offers special payment options during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
Georgia Power is offering special payment plans to customers that accumulated past-due account balances during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Augusta neighbors plead for an end to sewage overflows

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Another area seeing major flooding is in South Augusta as homes on Virginia Avenue off Peach Orchard Road are now surrounded by water.

News

One man's plea after getting COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
One man's plea after getting COVID-19

News

See how rain led to flooding again in south Augusta

Updated: 16 hours ago
A deluge caused a host of problems across the CSRA, including in south Augusta.