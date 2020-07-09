Advertisement

Petition to remove Augusta Confederate statue racks up 8,200 signatures

Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition has been made to take down a Confederate monument located right in the middle of downtown Augusta.

The petition has gotten more than 8,200 signatures with a goal of 10,000. However, it will take more than a petition to have the statue removed. 

Removing any monument in Georgia or South Carolina has to be decided by the state. Local governments cannot make the decision.

The monument, standing in a park in the middle of the 700 block of Broad Street, was commissioned by the Ladies Memorial Association of Augusta in 1875. 

Around the base of the monument are the life-size statues of four Southern generals in the War Between the States: Thomas R. R. Cobb, Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and William Henry Talbot. A Confederate private is depicted at the top of the shaft. The model for this statue was Private Berry Benson of Augusta.

An inscription at the base reads, "In honor of the men of Richmond County who died in the cause of the Confederate States."

Link to the petition: Remove the Confederate statue in Augusta, Georgia

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia Power offers special payment options during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgia Power is offering special payment plans to customers that accumulated past-due account balances during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Major flooding leads to sewage overflow problems on Virginia Avenue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Another area seeing major flooding is in South Augusta as homes on Virginia Avenue off Peach Orchard Road are now surrounded by water.

News

One man's plea after getting COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
One man's plea after getting COVID-19

News

Rain leads to flooding again in South Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rain leads to flooding again in South Augusta

Latest News

News

Parents react to Aiken County back to school plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parents react to Aiken County back to school plan

News

Deputy under investigation after video surfaces

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Road destroyed, trapping people from leaving

Updated: 4 hours ago
Road destroyed, trapping people from leaving

News

RAW: Richmond County Deputy Caleb Pye stop

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

‘It’s a nightmare’: Flooding rains destroy SC road, leaving some trapped in homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
It’s a sight that’s still hard to believe -- part of a road in Edgefield County that’s completely washed away.

News

‘This isn’t a joke’: Musician contracts COVID-19 after leaving home one time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
A local musician stayed in his home for months during this pandemic, but all it took was him leaving the house one time, and he contracted the virus. And he has a strong message for everyone.