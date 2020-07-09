Petition to remove Augusta Confederate statue racks up 8,200 signatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition has been made to take down a Confederate monument located right in the middle of downtown Augusta.

The petition has gotten more than 8,200 signatures with a goal of 10,000. However, it will take more than a petition to have the statue removed.

Removing any monument in Georgia or South Carolina has to be decided by the state. Local governments cannot make the decision.

The monument, standing in a park in the middle of the 700 block of Broad Street, was commissioned by the Ladies Memorial Association of Augusta in 1875.

Around the base of the monument are the life-size statues of four Southern generals in the War Between the States: Thomas R. R. Cobb, Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and William Henry Talbot. A Confederate private is depicted at the top of the shaft. The model for this statue was Private Berry Benson of Augusta.

An inscription at the base reads, "In honor of the men of Richmond County who died in the cause of the Confederate States."

Link to the petition: Remove the Confederate statue in Augusta, Georgia

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.