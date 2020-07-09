Pats’ Edelman hopes Jackson posts serve as teaching moment

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says he hopes anti-Semitic social media posts by Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson can be a teaching moment for him and others.

In a video posted on Instagram, Edelman joined the Eagles, NFL and others who have condemned Jackson’s posts over the weekend in which he shared a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson has since apologized.

Edelman closed his video by offering to accompany Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and promised to attend the National Museum of African-American History and Culture with him in return.

