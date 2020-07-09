One dead following traffic accident on Peach Orchard Rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s is investigating the death a traffic fatality that occurred on Peach Orchard Road at Phinizy Road.

The victim was traveling north in a vehicle on Peach Orchard Road and collided with a vehicle turning left onto Phinizy Road. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene 5:45 p.m.

The identity will not be released until the Next of Kin has been notified.

