NFL players are banned from exchanging jerseys after games

NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other this season.

That means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday.

The 11-page document obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season.

Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is. The league and the players’ union still haven’t agreed on testing and screening protocols.

