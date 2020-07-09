Advertisement

NASCAR’s Johnson OK’d to race after 2 negative virus tests

Drivers Jimmie Johnson, left, and Ross Chastain watch along pit road during qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and has been cleared to race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway.

Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result.

Hendrick Motorsports says Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts — most among active drivers — was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

