Morikawa back from missed cut with strong debut at Muirfield
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa had his first forced weekend off when he missed the cut two weeks ago for the first time in his pro career. He bounced back in a big way.
Morikawa made a strong debut at Muirfield Village with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead over Adam Hadwin.
It was a quiet day of work with no fans at the course Jack Nicklaus built. Phil Mickelson made noise early until a 41 on the back nine left him in danger of missing another cut. This is the first of two straight events at Muirfield Village.
