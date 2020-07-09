Advertisement

385,000 gallons gushed out of Augusta sewers during storms

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 385,000 gallons gushed out of sewers and into Butler Creek and Phinizy Swamp when rainfall from Tuesday’s heavy storms overloaded Augusta’s wastewater system, city officials confirm.

Two-day rainfall totals of more than 6 inches caused runoff into the wastewater system to exceed its capacity, officials said.

In the biggest spill, 283,590 gallons flowed out of the wastewater treatment plant at 1820 Doug Barnard Parkway and ultimately into Butler Creek, city officials said in a notice required by state regulations. The spill began at 12:45 p.m. and had been corrected by 4:45 p.m., according to city officials.

The heavy rainfall caused the flows in the wastewater collection system to exceed the pumping capacity of the treatment facility. While city officials said the wastewater was highly diluted through the treatment process, excess liquid left the wastewater collection system at the treatment plant and entered a tributary to Butler Creek.

Also, in incidents taking place over several hours, sewer contents flowed out of manholes, into streets and ultimately into Butler Creek and Phinizy Swamp, city officials said in state-required notices issued Wednesday night.

Sanitary sewer contents flowed into Phinizy Swamp from these locations:

  • 1499 Ellis St.: 14,900 gallons overflowed from manholes at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in what the city classified as a major spill. The problem was reported corrected around midnight.
  • Poplar and Bleakley streets: 12,460 overflowed from a manhole at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in what the city classified as a major spill. The problem was reported corrected around 7:30 p.m.
  • Eleventh and Walker streets: 5,550 gallons overflowed from manholes at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in what the city classified as a minor spill. The problem was reported corrected at 2:05 p.m.
  • 1326 Reynolds St.: 13,800 gallons overflowed from manholes at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in what the city classified as a major spill. The problem was reported corrected around midnight.
  • Telfair and 12th streets: 14,260 gallons overflowed from manholes at 12:07 p.m. in what the city classified as a major spill. The problem was reported corrected at midnight.

These overflows caused sewer contents to get into Butler Creek:

  • 2036 Virginia St.: 15,840 gallons overflowed manholes at 12:42 p.m. in what the city classified as a major spill. The problem was reported corrected by midnight.
  • Chester Avenue: 25,225 gallons overflowed from manholes at 4:41 a.m. in what the city classified as a major spill. The problem was reported corrected around 10:30 p.m.

As for stopping this from happening in the future, the city said in the reports: “Augusta has previously identified projects that are needed in order to remove significant amounts of rainwater from the wastewater collection system. These projects are currently under construction with completion expected by the end of 2020.”

The projects include repairs to old and damaged pipes.

The city staff is monitoring other areas to try to eliminate the problem and has begun monitoring Phinizy Swamp and Butler Creek as required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

