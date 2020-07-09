Advertisement

Local hospitals handle rise in COVID-19 cases, but say we aren’t safe yet

As cases and hospitalizations rise, it raises more questions about how and if our hospitals are starting to feel the burden. Local doctors say, if we continue at this rate, we could be in danger.
As cases and hospitalizations rise, it raises more questions about how and if our hospitals are starting to feel the burden. Local doctors say, if we continue at this rate, we could be in danger.(MGN)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As cases and hospitalizations rise, it raises more questions about how and if our hospitals are starting to feel the burden. Local doctors say if we continue at this rate, we could be in danger.

Officials say they are handling those increases alright for now, but this trend can't continue forever. All you have to do is look at the testing line to understand what's going on.

“It is certainly concerning. It is reflective of the infection burden in our community,” Dr. Loana Chirca, medical director for infection prevention at University Hospital.

Sixty-four patients are hospitalized at University Hospital for COVID-19, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

“We were on standby waiting for this. I think we are as prepared as we can be in the situation that we are facing,” Chirca said.

And over at Augusta University Health, the situation is similar.

“Currently right now, I think 19 of our 20 COVID patients in the ICU are on the ventilator,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer, said.

According to Coule, 600 people were scheduled for drive-up testing Thursday. But there is good news, as both AU and University say hospital stays are going down due to better treatment options like remdesivir.

AU even suggests there are fewer severe cases.

“It appears that we are either dealing with a virus mutation, or we’ve talked about the summer burnout phenomenon,” Coule said.

But as cases continue to rise, hospitals need everyone's help.

“We do have resources. We think we are well-prepared to receive patients,” Chirca said. “Of course, we have to understand that resources are not unlimited.”

AU says they are very concerned that people ages 18 to 30 could be infecting their parents. But despite the high testing numbers, doctors are still able to get test results back within 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families anxiously wait for updates as COVID-19 ravages nursing homes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Many families with loved ones in nursing homes say they feel left in the dark as they can't visit and their only line of communication is through the staff.

Sports

Big Ten moving to conference-only model for all fall sports

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The announcement became official on Thursday afternoon.

News

Crews rush to restore access to residents cut off by washed-out road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Edgefield County officials are working quickly to restore access to residents who were cut off when part of a road washed out in storms this week.

News

Three local Bank of America locations temporarily close amid coronavirus spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bank of America of temporarily closed some branches, including three in the CSRA, as coronavirus continues to spread in the region.

Latest News

News

States of joy: Local senior home nears goal as cards pour in for isolated residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nurses at a local senior home put out a call for people to mail in greeting cards to cheer up quarantined residents. They still need cards from 10 states.

News

Greeting cards deliver smiles to lonely residents of senior home

Updated: 4 hours ago
The "Card Project" to help cheer up residents of Madison Heights senior home who are cut off from the outside world.

Politics

Sen. Tim Scott brings attorney general to speak with S.C. law enforcement, church leaders

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two weeks after a police reform bill introduced by Sen. Tim Scott stalled in the senate, U.S. Attorney General William Barr was in South Carolina.

News

Learn about bid to move police reform bill forward

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

How a local fallen officer was honored for his sacrifices

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The Glascock County community remembered deputy Joshua "LJ" Ryer with an end-of-watch ride.

News

Glascock County fallen deputy saluted with end-of-watch ride

Updated: 6 hours ago
Peers, friends and family members found a special way to honor the life of a fallen law enforcement officer.