Local hospitals handle rise in COVID-19 cases, but say we aren’t safe yet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As cases and hospitalizations rise, it raises more questions about how and if our hospitals are starting to feel the burden. Local doctors say if we continue at this rate, we could be in danger.

Officials say they are handling those increases alright for now, but this trend can't continue forever. All you have to do is look at the testing line to understand what's going on.

“It is certainly concerning. It is reflective of the infection burden in our community,” Dr. Loana Chirca, medical director for infection prevention at University Hospital.

Sixty-four patients are hospitalized at University Hospital for COVID-19, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“We were on standby waiting for this. I think we are as prepared as we can be in the situation that we are facing,” Chirca said.

And over at Augusta University Health, the situation is similar.

“Currently right now, I think 19 of our 20 COVID patients in the ICU are on the ventilator,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer, said.

According to Coule, 600 people were scheduled for drive-up testing Thursday. But there is good news, as both AU and University say hospital stays are going down due to better treatment options like remdesivir.

AU even suggests there are fewer severe cases.

“It appears that we are either dealing with a virus mutation, or we’ve talked about the summer burnout phenomenon,” Coule said.

But as cases continue to rise, hospitals need everyone's help.

“We do have resources. We think we are well-prepared to receive patients,” Chirca said. “Of course, we have to understand that resources are not unlimited.”

AU says they are very concerned that people ages 18 to 30 could be infecting their parents. But despite the high testing numbers, doctors are still able to get test results back within 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.