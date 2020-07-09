Advertisement

How a local fallen officer was honored for his sacrifices

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local fallen officer was honored for his duties and sacrifices.

On Wednesday, the Glascock County community remembered deputy Joshua "LJ" Ryer with an end-of-watch ride.

He died after a car crash in 2019, and the pain never goes away for some.

Family members and friends gathered at the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office headquarters to honor the life of fallen deputy Joshua Ryer.

“He is the example of what a deputy sheriff should be,” Sheriff Jeremy Kelley said, because we are living in such a unique time.

It feels good to receive love and support.

"Law enforcement does get discouraged during this time, because 98% of law enforcemnent officers are good officers," Kelley said.

He says it only takes a few bad apples to spoil the bunch.

But events like these serve as a reminder and shine a light on the real heros who are risking it all to protect their community.

"It's a rough patch, but you have to work through those rough patches," Kelley said.

The end-of-watch effort started on June 1 of this year.

Participants looked over 99 law enforcement agencies within the past 68 days and are representing a total of 146 fallen officers for 2019.

"So often, we go to the funeral and after the funeral, there really isn't anything else," Kelley said.

So participants wanted to bridge the gap and provide a healing process for famlies, and a celebration for 146 mothers, fathers, sisters and friends.

“If I can give one person comfort or 20 people comfort, then, on what we are doing, I’ve don my job,” Kelley said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

