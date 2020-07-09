Here’s where to get free COVID-19 testing today and Friday

There’s plenty of free COVID-19 testing available today and later this month in the CSRA.

Here’s a look at what’s being offered:

Aiken County

Free drive-thru testing from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road just outside North Augusta, and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 23 at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road SE in Aiken . Provided by Aiken Regional Medical Centers and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Free drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Road in Beech Island , and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave. in New Ellenton . Must be over 16. There will be 350 tests available each day, provided by Rural Health Services.

Free drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at A.L. Corbett Middle School, 10 A.L. Corbett Circle in Wagener. Provided by the Medical University of South Carolina and arranged by state Sen. Nikki Setzler and Rep. Bill Taylor at the request of town officials.

Richmond County

7-9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Anyone can go, even if you don’t show any symptoms. No appointment is needed, but you’ll need to register ahead of time at Free testing fromin the parking lot of the Walmart at. Anyone can go, even if you don’t show any symptoms. No appointment is needed, but you’ll need to register ahead of time at https://doineedacovid19test.com

