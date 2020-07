Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded in Atlanta, including a 9-year-old boy. Atlanta police say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. Police say officers found one man with a gunshot wound and witnesses told police more people were shot during the incident. A man and a 9-year-old boy were later found at a hospital. The man was shot in the hand and the boy suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument lead to the shooting. No suspects were in custody. The shooting comes after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta over the Fourth of July weekend.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A worldwide conservation organization says the status of a rare species of whale has worsened to the point where it deserves greater attention from the global environmental community. The International Union for Conservation of Nature said Thursday it is moving the North Atlantic right whale from “endangered” to “critically endangered” on its Red List of jeopardized species. The Switzerland-based organization’s Red List is one of the most-cited endangered species lists in the world. The IUCN says the total population of the whales declined about 15% from 2011 to 2018. The population is estimated to be about 400 animals now.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor has signed an executive order mandating masks, effective immediately, in Georgia’s largest city. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed the order Wednesday. The move could set up a confrontation with the Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has already clashed with Bottoms recently over policing issues. Bottoms and other leaders in the state have unsuccessfully appealed to Kemp to change his order that local governments can’t exceed the state's requirements. Atlanta would not be the first Georgia locality to mandate face coverings. Savannah and the Atlanta suburb of East Point were joined Tuesday by Athens-Clarke County.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who has served for more than two decades in Florida has been named bishop for the Diocese of Savannah in Georgia. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that the Rev. Stephen D. Parkes will lead the diocese that governs Catholic parishes in 90 counties across southern Georgia. The 55-year-old priest was ordained in 1998. Parkes comes to Georgia from the Diocese of Orlando, where he spent the past nine years as pastor of Annunciation Catholic Church in Longwood, Florida. The previous bishop for Savannah was Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmeyer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, who was installed in his new position in May. The Diocese of Savannah says Parkes is scheduled to be ordained as bishop Sept. 23.