Georgia Power offers special payment options during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power is offering special payment plans to customers that accumulated past-due account balances during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said customers who enroll by July 25 will be able to pay past-due balances over a six-month timeframe between October 2020 and March 2021 with no late fees.

The suspension of disconnections also remains in place until July 15.

Customers with an outstanding balance are encouraged to establish a payment plan, or consider the additional options being offered:

For customers enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers who are currently enrolled in this plan and have past-due account balances can make payments for current energy usage and have 25 percent of their payments go toward their outstanding balance. No late fees will be charged if outstanding balances are paid before April 2021.

For customers not enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers with past-due account balances may be eligible to switch to the PrePay rate plan. Customers can sign up by July 15 to take advantage of its special provision for paying outstanding balances with no late fees if paid before April 2021.

Customers on PrePay are not charged a deposit, according to a release.

You can sign up for a special payment plan here. You can also enroll using customer service at 1 (888) 660-5890.

Relief on summer bills:

On May 28, the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved Georgia Power’s plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2 percent and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period, according to a release.

The company said the implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the summer months.

Georgia Power also announced in June that the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would receive an $11.29 credit on their June Georgia Power bill. This reflected implementation of a one-time $51.5 million credit for customers, also approved by the PSC.

Energy Assistance Program:

Georgia Power is also partnering with nonprofit, community organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need:

Georgia Power’s Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income eligibility requirements can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – Georgia Power supports the Division of Family & Children Services (DFACS) to help qualifying low-income households pay their home energy bills.

The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE – In partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food, and medical necessities.

For more information on the energy assistance programs, you can click here.

