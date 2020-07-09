Families anxiously wait for updates as COVID-19 ravages nursing homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many families with loved ones in nursing homes say they feel left in the dark as they can't visit and their only line of communication is through the staff.

So who's required to keep families in the loop?

For families on the outside looking in, worrying and waiting is the new normal.

"Just not being able to see her," one family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. "Worried that if she contracts it, it could possibly be a death sentence."

This family wanted to remain anonymous for the privacy of their mother. She's a resident at Lake Crossing in Appling -- one of the facilities facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Data released by the Georgia Department of Community Health shows about 45 percent of residents and staff tested positive for the virus. Their mom was one of them, but they say they were never told.

“When the news story broke at noon the other day, I called Lake Crossing and got somebody on the phone,” the family member said. “I started asking questions, to start with, was my mother one of the people diagnosed with COVID.

A spokesperson for the nursing home says they send a daily recorded update to each resident's primary contact. Some people have multiple power of attorney's listed, but they only reach out to one.

According to the federal government, facilities are required to notify residents and their families when there's a confirmed case and when three or more residents or staff have respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other.

Notification can be through email, website postings, or recorded messages. The policy also states they do not expect facilities to make individual calls to each resident's family when someone tests positive.

"It's frustrating," the family member said. "It makes you angry."

For this family, that's not enough when their loved one's life is in jeopardy. That family says no one in their family -- not even the primary contact -- got a message.

Lake Crossing says listed family can call and update their contact information at any time.

