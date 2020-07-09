Edgefield County library closed after positive COVID-19 employee case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee of the Edgefield County Public Library tested positive for COVID-19 and notified library administration on July 9.

The employee last worked at the library on July 2.

Measures are being taken to clean and sanitize the library. The library will be closed until further notice.

All items on hold for in-library or curbside pickup are no longer available, and the outside book and AV returns are closed. All fines and fees from late material will be waived during the closure. Patrons can return items to any of the other member ABBE libraries.

