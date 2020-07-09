Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we’re starting off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Most of us have been dry but there have been a couple isolated showers. Most of those should fall apart before additional showers are possible this afternoon with actual temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Feel like temperatures will be getting up close to 100, so stay hydrated during outdoor activities. Storm chances will be with us again Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and coverage should remain isolated. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Hourly feel like temperatures through this afternoon. (WRDW)

We should remain rain free tonight into early Friday. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s around sunrise Friday.

Friday is going to be hot and humid with feels like temperatures up to and over 100. Actual highs are expected to reach the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with isolated storms forming in the afternoon. Winds are expected to turn out of the southwest, but remain generally less than 10 mph.

Friday Head Index Outlook (WRDW)

The weekend is trending slightly warmer than average. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s with feels like temperatures over 100. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Sunday is expected to be similar with hot highs and isolated storms in the afternoon.

Invest 98-L is expected to possibly develop into our next named tropical storm over the next day. It currently has an 80% chance of development as it moves further away from the CSRA and up the Atlantic Coastline. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later in the day.

Invest 98-L could develop into our next named storm over the next 24 hrs. (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.