Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downpours are possible this evening. Downpours are isolated, but producing heavy rain in some areas. Lows will remain in the mid low 70s overnight into early Thursday. Winds will be out of the north/northwest generally less than 10 mph.

High temperatures will be more normal by Thursday and reach the low 90s. Feel like temperatures will be getting up close to 100 in the afternoon, so stay hydrated during outdoor activities. Storm chances will be with us again Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and coverage should remain isolated. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

We should remain rain free Thursday night into early Friday. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s around sunrise Friday.

Hot and humid conditions expected through the weekend. Stay hydrated and safe in the heat! (wrdw)

Friday is going to be hot and humid with feels like temperatures up to and over 100. Actual highs are expected to reach the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day with isolated storms forming in the afternoon. Winds are expected to turn out of the southwest, but remain generally less than 10 mph.

The weekend is trending slightly warmer than average. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures over 100. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Sunday is expected to be similar with hot highs and isolated storms in the afternoon.

